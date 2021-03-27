Dr. Dorothy Pietrucha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pietrucha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Pietrucha, MD
Overview of Dr. Dorothy Pietrucha, MD
Dr. Dorothy Pietrucha, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Pietrucha's Office Locations
Meridian Pediatric Associates81 Davis Ave Ste 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-4097
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have not seen or treated with Dr. Pietrucha in 20+ yrs. But this woman, in 1982, saw me, a 6 month old baby(at the time) with a brain tumor. When NO ONE would operate.... She said, let's go! And 38.5 yrs later. Im still here! With 2 sons of my own. I, literally, owe this woman my life! Dr Pietrucha, u are, and always will be my hero!
About Dr. Dorothy Pietrucha, MD
- Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nj College
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Dr. Pietrucha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pietrucha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pietrucha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pietrucha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pietrucha.
