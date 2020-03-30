Dr. Dorothy Roach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Roach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Roach, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Roach works at
Locations
-
1
North Houston Center for Reproductive Medicine111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 110, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 805-3484Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roach?
I have LOVED my experience with Dr Roach in the Woodlands. So caring and also very professional. Office is great too, online portal with easy messaging that also stores lab results, etc... Dr Roach lays out all your options, talks about the pros and cons, and even discusses what is typically covered by insurance - so you aren't blindsided by costs. We were able to conceive using minimally invasive treatments and I am so sad that I have to "graduate" to a regular OB, but can't wait to come back for baby #2.
About Dr. Dorothy Roach, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1649274390
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- U Tx-Houston Med Sch
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roach works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Roach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.