Dr. Dorothy Roach, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.3 (26)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dorothy Roach, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Roach works at North Houston Center for Reproductive Medicine in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Houston Center for Reproductive Medicine
    111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 110, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3484
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 30, 2020
    I have LOVED my experience with Dr Roach in the Woodlands. So caring and also very professional. Office is great too, online portal with easy messaging that also stores lab results, etc... Dr Roach lays out all your options, talks about the pros and cons, and even discusses what is typically covered by insurance - so you aren't blindsided by costs. We were able to conceive using minimally invasive treatments and I am so sad that I have to "graduate" to a regular OB, but can't wait to come back for baby #2.
    HD — Mar 30, 2020
    Specialties

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649274390
    NPI Number
    Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Tx-Houston Med Sch
    Residency
    Internship
    • Memorial Hermann Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorothy Roach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roach works at North Houston Center for Reproductive Medicine in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Roach’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Roach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

