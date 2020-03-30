Overview

Dr. Dorothy Roach, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Roach works at North Houston Center for Reproductive Medicine in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.