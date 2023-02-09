Dr. Dorothy Serna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Serna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dorothy Serna, MD
Dr. Dorothy Serna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Dr. Serna works at
Dr. Serna's Office Locations
1
North Cypress Internal Medicine & Wellness10425 Huffeister Rd Ste 460, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 807-5300
2
Dorothy Cohen Serna, MD, FACP, DipABLM10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 460, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 807-5300
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Serna?
I have been a patient of Dr. Serna for over 20 years. When I moved from Cypress over 4 years ago, I didn’t think about changing doctors. I trust Dr. Serna with my health needs. She is very thorough, caring, and genuinely focused on my wellness and lifestyle. She listens and answers my questions. I can’t say enough good things about her staff—courteous, polite, welcoming, very efficient.
About Dr. Dorothy Serna, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1922096957
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serna works at
274 patients have reviewed Dr. Serna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.