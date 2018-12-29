Dr. Dorothy Smok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Smok, MD
Dr. Dorothy Smok, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-7334
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
I saw Dr. Smok after having three consecutive miscarriages. My regular obgyn no longer accepted my insurance and so I had to find someone else during a very scary part of my life. Dr. Smok was an angel. She was incredibly professional and kind. She was always available for me and I couldn’t have asked for a better doctor. Our baby Sarah was born in Aug of 2015! We couldn’t have done this without her!
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Mt Sinai Medical Center|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University
Dr. Smok has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smok accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smok has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smok speaks Polish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Smok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smok.
