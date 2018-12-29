Overview

Dr. Dorothy Smok, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Smok works at CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.