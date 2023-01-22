Overview

Dr. Dorothy Trubish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Trubish works at WNY GI Connection, PLLC in West Seneca, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Celiac Disease, Pyloric Stenosis and Esophageal Motility Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.