Dr. Dorothy Trubish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Trubish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Trubish works at
Locations
WNY GI Connection, PLLC3030 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 671-2507
- 2 3050 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 671-2507
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Independent Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Alyssa Koshinski, PA. She was very professional and very thorough. Asked all the relevant necessary questions and explained everything very thoroughly. Couldn't have been a better first visit.
About Dr. Dorothy Trubish, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- SUNY/B Educational Consortium
- 1991
- SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med
- Gastroenterology
