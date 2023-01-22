See All Gastroenterologists in West Seneca, NY
Dr. Dorothy Trubish, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Dorothy Trubish, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dorothy Trubish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.

Dr. Trubish works at WNY GI Connection, PLLC in West Seneca, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Celiac Disease, Pyloric Stenosis and Esophageal Motility Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christina Lindenmeyer, MD
Dr. Christina Lindenmeyer, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Maureen Whitsett, MD
Dr. Maureen Whitsett, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Dale Shepard, MD
Dr. Dale Shepard, MD
2.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    WNY GI Connection, PLLC
    3030 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 671-2507
  2. 2
    3050 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 671-2507

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Celiac Disease
Pyloric Stenosis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Celiac Disease
Pyloric Stenosis
Esophageal Motility Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Independent Health
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Trubish?

    Jan 22, 2023
    Met with Alyssa Koshinski, PA. She was very professional and very thorough. Asked all the relevant necessary questions and explained everything very thoroughly. Couldn't have been a better first visit.
    Rosalie Molloy — Jan 22, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dorothy Trubish, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dorothy Trubish, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Trubish to family and friends

    Dr. Trubish's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Trubish

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dorothy Trubish, MD.

    About Dr. Dorothy Trubish, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295817369
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY/B Educational Consortium
    Residency
    Internship
    • 1991
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorothy Trubish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trubish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trubish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trubish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trubish works at WNY GI Connection, PLLC in West Seneca, NY. View the full address on Dr. Trubish’s profile.

    Dr. Trubish has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Pyloric Stenosis and Esophageal Motility Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trubish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Trubish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trubish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trubish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trubish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dorothy Trubish, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.