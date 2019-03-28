Dr. Dorrette Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorrette Grant, MD
Overview of Dr. Dorrette Grant, MD
Dr. Dorrette Grant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
-
1
Health Pavilion North6387 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28311 Directions (910) 615-3943
-
2
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 488-7548
-
3
Cape Fear Valley OBGYN Clinic1341 Walter Reed Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 615-3500
-
4
Women's Health Haven2573 Ravenhill Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Directions (910) 488-7548
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Grant since my second pregnancy and had an extremely satisfying experience. The process was efficient, the facilities comfortable, and I always feel like I have enough of her time during each visit. I was trying to avoid a C section so chose a female doc to reduce that chance, and based on local feedback. Mission accomplished...she's excellent at what she does.
About Dr. Dorrette Grant, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.