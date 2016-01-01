Dr. Dorsay Bryant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorsay Bryant, MD
Overview of Dr. Dorsay Bryant, MD
Dr. Dorsay Bryant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Bryant works at
Dr. Bryant's Office Locations
Capitol City Family Health Center3140 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 650-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dorsay Bryant, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 65 years of experience
- English
- 1982725701
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.