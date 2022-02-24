See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Revere, MA
Dr. Doru Iancovici, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Doru Iancovici, MD

Dr. Doru Iancovici, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Revere, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, MelroseWakefield Hospital and CHA Cambridge Hospital.

Dr. Iancovici works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Revere, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iancovici's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center Community Care
    425 REVERE ST, Revere, MA 02151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • CHA Cambridge Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tension Headache
Fibromyalgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Tension Headache
Fibromyalgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tension Headache
Fibromyalgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Doru Iancovici, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian, Romanian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841307691
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Va Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospital Romania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doru Iancovici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iancovici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iancovici has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iancovici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iancovici works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Revere, MA. View the full address on Dr. Iancovici’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Iancovici. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iancovici.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iancovici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iancovici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

