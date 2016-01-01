Dr. Doruk Erkan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erkan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doruk Erkan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Doruk Erkan, MD
Dr. Doruk Erkan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Erkan works at
Dr. Erkan's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2291Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Doruk Erkan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1962465484
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Spec Surg/Weill Med College Cornell University
- Beth Isreal Med Ctr/U Hospital Albert Einstein College Med
- Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erkan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erkan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erkan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erkan has seen patients for Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erkan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Erkan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erkan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erkan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erkan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.