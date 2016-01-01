Overview of Dr. Dorwin Moore, MD

Dr. Dorwin Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at The Wound Center in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.