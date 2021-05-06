See All Cardiologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Dory Altmann, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dory Altmann, MD

Dr. Dory Altmann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Altmann works at Cardiology Associates of New Brunswick in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Altmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Brunswick Office
    593 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 589-7365
  2. 2
    Edison
    35 37 Progress St Ste A2, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 589-7295
  3. 3
    Edison
    35-37 Progress St Ste B1, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 589-7286

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dory Altmann, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114954005
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med|New England Med Center Hosps|Washington Hospital Center
    • New England Med Ctr Hosps
    • Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dory Altmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altmann has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Altmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

