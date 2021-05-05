Dr. Dost Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dost Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dost Khan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Department of Anesthesia251 E Huron St Ste 5-704, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-2500
-
2
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-2500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr Khan knows what he's doing, he's the best !!!!!
About Dr. Dost Khan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1942476148
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine &amp; Health Sciences
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.