Dr. Dost Khan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.