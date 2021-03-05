Overview

Dr. Dost Mohammed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Kabul U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Mohammed works at Hamburg Family Health, New Albany, IN in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.