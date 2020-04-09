Dr. Douglas Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Clark, MD
Dr. Douglas Clark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ.
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Douglas A Clark MD PC2055 E Southern Ave Ste G, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 839-0008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr. Clark's professionalism. He spent time explaining everything to me, and made sure I understood everything I could do to help my condition. One of the nicest things he was doing was to see a new patient while other doctors were closing their offices during the coronavirus scare. His staff was also very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Douglas Clark, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1396892907
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods.