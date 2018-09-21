Dr. Douglas Aach Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aach Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Aach Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Aach Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, IL.
Lincoln Surgical Group1414 Cross St Ste 330, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 277-7400
Hshs St. Elizabeth's Hospital1 Saint Elizabeth Blvd, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 277-7400
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Most friendly and profession facility! Other health places I have used I have waited up to over an hour past my appointment time to even be called back. Lincoln Surgical waved me back right on my appointment time. Dr. Aach listened to everything I needed to discuss. Physician and staff all were very friendly, prompt and professional. Highly recommend!
Dr. Aach Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aach Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aach Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aach Jr has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Thyroid Nodule and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aach Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aach Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aach Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aach Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aach Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.