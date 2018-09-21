Overview of Dr. Douglas Aach Jr, MD

Dr. Douglas Aach Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, IL.



Dr. Aach Jr works at Lincoln Surgical Group in O Fallon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Thyroid Nodule and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.