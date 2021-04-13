Dr. Douglas Addy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Addy, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Addy, MD
Dr. Douglas Addy, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Addy works at
Dr. Addy's Office Locations
-
1
Lexington Women's Care Sandhills233 LONGTOWN RD, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 788-0268
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Addy?
He is the best, OBGYN, my daughter and I see him, he is caring, and professional and easy to talk to. He dose not stop until, he can give you all answers.
About Dr. Douglas Addy, MD
- Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942270590
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Alliance
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Addy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Addy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addy works at
Dr. Addy has seen patients for Endometriosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Addy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Addy speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Addy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.