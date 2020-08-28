See All Cardiologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Douglas Adkisson, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Adkisson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY

Dr. Adkisson works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West in Nashville, TN with other offices in Brentwood, TN, Parsons, TN and McMinnville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West
    4230 Harding Pike Ste 330, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 269-4545
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Brentwood
    789 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 622-6766
  3. 3
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Parsons
    190 University Ave, Parsons, TN 38363 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 702-6538
  4. 4
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart McMinnville
    1589 Sparta St Ste 100, McMinnville, TN 37110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 291-9349
  5. 5
    Decatur County General Hospital
    969 Tennessee Ave S, Parsons, TN 38363 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 847-3031
  6. 6
    Saint Thomas Heart
    4220 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 622-6808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 28, 2020
    excellent. down to earth. takes time to talk to you.
    charlie — Aug 28, 2020
    About Dr. Douglas Adkisson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1902953896
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wash U
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
    • Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands
    • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
    • Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
    • Unity Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Adkisson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adkisson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adkisson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adkisson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adkisson has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adkisson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkisson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkisson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adkisson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adkisson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.