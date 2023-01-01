Overview

Dr. Douglas Adler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Adler works at North Shore Gastroenterology in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.