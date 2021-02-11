Dr. Douglas Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Ahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Ahn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Dr. Ahn works at
Locations
-
1
Douglas24 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 738-7883
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahn?
I’ve struggled with Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis for many years and went to a number of Dermatologists with poor to midland results. Dr Ahn not only took good care of the Psoriasis symptoms but also took great care of other dermatology problems that I have had for most of my life. I am more than satisfied with Dr Ahn
About Dr. Douglas Ahn, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1609934025
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth Hospital
- University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.