Dr. Douglas Albreski, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Albreski, DPM
Dr. Douglas Albreski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Farmington, CT.
Dr. Albreski's Office Locations
University of Connecticut Health Center263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-4600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had the pleasure of seeing Dr. Albreski for more years than I remember. Is is a kind, and smart doctor. I'm on my way there now!
About Dr. Douglas Albreski, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1144225970
Dr. Albreski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
