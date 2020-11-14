Overview of Dr. Douglas Allen, MD

Dr. Douglas Allen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at New Mexico Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Ankle Fracture and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.