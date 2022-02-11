Dr. Douglas Allen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Allen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Allen, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pleasant Grove, UT.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
-
1
Revere Health1886 W 800 N, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 Directions (435) 264-5865Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Revere Health - OBGYN1055 N 500 W Ste 205, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
I have found Dr Allen to be attentive. I feel he informed me well. I feel he listened to and throughly answered all questions. I have just had surgery and he prepared me for it and again answered all questions. I did have a bit longer of a wait the morning of my surgery due to one of Dr Allen's patients going into labor prior to my scheduled time. He did send word and I certainly did not mind waiting to start surgery while the miracle of a new one entering the world was going on. I was actually glad that this woman was able.to have HER doctor deliver her baby!
About Dr. Douglas Allen, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1659575686
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.