Overview of Dr. Douglas Ambler, MD

Dr. Douglas Ambler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Ambler works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Wheaton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.