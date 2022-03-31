Overview of Dr. Douglas Ashinsky, MD

Dr. Douglas Ashinsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Ashinsky works at Primary Specialty Care of Warren OB GYN Specialty in Warren, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.