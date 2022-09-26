See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Douglas Avella, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Douglas Avella, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Avella, MD

Dr. Douglas Avella, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Avella works at North Jersey Pediatric Orthpedics PA in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
4.9 (64)
View Profile
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
4.8 (55)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
4.4 (32)
View Profile

Dr. Avella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Jersey Pediatric Orthpedics PA
    140 Chestnut St Ste 201, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 612-9988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Children's Hospital
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Scoliosis
Humerus Fracture
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Scoliosis
Humerus Fracture
Osgood Schlatter Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Avella?

    Sep 26, 2022
    Nothing but THE BEST! My son had a compound fracture and instead of waiting for other staff to wheel his bed to surgery, Dr. Avella released the bed and took him himself. He was very open and honest about what could happen and what he was going to try and do. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
    sue kanning — Sep 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Avella, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Douglas Avella, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Avella to family and friends

    Dr. Avella's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Avella

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Douglas Avella, MD.

    About Dr. Douglas Avella, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437200672
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Saint Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Avella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avella works at North Jersey Pediatric Orthpedics PA in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Avella’s profile.

    Dr. Avella has seen patients for Scoliosis and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Avella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Douglas Avella, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.