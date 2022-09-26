Dr. Douglas Avella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Avella, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Avella, MD
Dr. Douglas Avella, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital and Valley Hospital.
North Jersey Pediatric Orthpedics PA140 Chestnut St Ste 201, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 612-9988
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Children's Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Nothing but THE BEST! My son had a compound fracture and instead of waiting for other staff to wheel his bed to surgery, Dr. Avella released the bed and took him himself. He was very open and honest about what could happen and what he was going to try and do. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Dr. Douglas Avella, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
