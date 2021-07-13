See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Douglas Ayres, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Ayres, MD

Dr. Douglas Ayres, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Ayres works at Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ayres' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    330 Brookline Ave # Stoneman, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-3940
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MaineCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Dr. Ayres is the BEST!
    — Jul 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas Ayres, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730127051
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mass General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • College Of William & Mary
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Ayres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayres works at Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Ayres’s profile.

    Dr. Ayres has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

