Overview of Dr. Douglas Ayres, MD

Dr. Douglas Ayres, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Ayres works at Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.