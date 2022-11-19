Dr. Douglas Backous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Backous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Backous, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Backous, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Puget Sound Ear Nose & Throat21911 76th Ave W Ste 211, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 775-6651Monday8:15am - 4:45pmTuesday8:15am - 4:45pmWednesday8:15am - 4:45pmThursday8:15am - 4:45pmFriday8:15am - 4:30pm
Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Consultants104 27th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (425) 775-6651Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He is my favorite doctor. He has helped me so much. He did a great job in my skull base surgery, helped me to find the best PT when I was struggling to, and helped me learn why I was still having issues months later - better than my other doctors. He is very patient and understanding, and made sure I'm safe/healthy.
- Neurotology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Baylor
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Backous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Backous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Backous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Backous has seen patients for Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Backous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Backous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Backous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Backous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Backous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.