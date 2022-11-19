Overview of Dr. Douglas Backous, MD

Dr. Douglas Backous, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Backous works at Puget Sound Ear Nose & Throat in Edmonds, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.