Dr. Douglas Ball, MD
Dr. Douglas Ball, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287
1830 E Monument St Ste 333, Baltimore, MD 21287
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
I had a wonderful visit with Dr. Ball. I did not feel rushed at all, he answered all my questions and his bedside manor was caring and compassionate. I felt comfortable and at ease throughout my visit. He was thorough and trustworthy.
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1952366007
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
