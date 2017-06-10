Dr. Douglas Beard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Beard, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Beard, MD
Dr. Douglas Beard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gothenburg Health, Great Plains Health, Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Beard works at
Dr. Beard's Office Locations
Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery1313 Riverside Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 493-1292Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gothenburg Health
- Great Plains Health
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Douglas Beards' office staff was great help when filling out all of my employers needed paperwork to submit to my short term disability insurance . They sent me the needed paperwork before my scheduled procedure so it was preregistered which made the day of surgery a breeze. Dr. Beard's nurses at the surgery center were professional as well and so were the overnight nurses. Dr Beard did a great job on artificial disc replacement. No more pains in the arms or tingling in fingers.
About Dr. Douglas Beard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Ne
- Creighton Univ
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beard has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beard speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.