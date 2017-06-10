Overview of Dr. Douglas Beard, MD

Dr. Douglas Beard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gothenburg Health, Great Plains Health, Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Beard works at Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.