Dr. Douglas Beech, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Beech, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.
Dr. Beech works at
Locations
Douglas Beech MD6797 N High St Ste 327, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant mental health professional. Anyone who makes it into his office with him his is sure to heal!!!!! I have had a long history of mental health treatment with lots of success! But the road was long and winding!!!!! Dr. Beech is absolutely amazing. He had me smiling in a few minutes with the amazing light of his consiousness!!!!! I highly recommend him!!!!
About Dr. Douglas Beech, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1679696207
Education & Certifications
- Harding Hospital
- Columbus Childrens' Hospital (Nationwide Childrens' Hospital)
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Kent State University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beech has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Beech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beech.
