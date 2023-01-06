Dr. Berv has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Berv, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Berv, MD
Dr. Douglas Berv, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Berv works at
Dr. Berv's Office Locations
Atlantic Health Services PC60 Washington Ave Ste 102, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 407-6400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Berv diagnosed as schizophrenic. I had been treated in and outside mental hospitals for many years with little benefit. There is a story about Marlon Brando that ends: “He accompanied [disabled veterans] to their favorite watering hole on Ventura Boulevard, where one night a tipsy woman preached that they could walk if they believed in God. Brando rose wobbly from his wheelchair, did a little dance and ran out of the bar yelling, “I can walk! I can walk!” Modulo living for walking, that is what Dr. Berv has done for me. He figured out what was wrong and fixed it. And he has kept it fixed for decades. Without him my life would be very different. He has treated successfully other members of my family and many of my students. Two characteristics of his practice stand out. Dr. Berv does what he does better than anyone else I can imagine. And he cares personally and passionately for his patients.
About Dr. Douglas Berv, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1306831391
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
