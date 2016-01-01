Overview

Dr. Douglas Bickers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Floyds Knobs, IN. They completed their residency with Ball Mem Hospital|University Louisville School Of Med|University Of Louisville Hospital



Dr. Bickers works at Concierge Care of Southern Indiana in Floyds Knobs, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.