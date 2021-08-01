See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Douglas Bigelow, MD

Neurotology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Bigelow, MD

Dr. Douglas Bigelow, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Grand View Health, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

Dr. Bigelow works at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Bigelow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-2777
  2. 2
    University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-2777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand View Health
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography)
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography)
Acoustic Neuroma

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 01, 2021
    Have had 3 surgeries on 1 side and 1 on another side, no surgeons was able to replaced or closed the hole in my eardrum. My hearing was dramatically dropped since my last surgery from Jefferson hospital, not too mentioned fungus as well as ear infection. After going back to Jefferson so many times and they could not helped me so I seek out to Dr Bigalow. After he saw me, he said he could help me so I had the surgery on one side which was the worst. Immediately after the surgery, I could hear again. No more ear infections or fungus. He is God Sent! I'll have the other ear operate on after my next visit for 4 months follow up.
    Jeanne Tran — Aug 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Bigelow, MD
    About Dr. Douglas Bigelow, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801821608
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Bigelow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigelow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bigelow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bigelow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bigelow works at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bigelow’s profile.

    Dr. Bigelow has seen patients for Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigelow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigelow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigelow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigelow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigelow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

