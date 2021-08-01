Dr. Douglas Bigelow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigelow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Bigelow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Bigelow, MD
Dr. Douglas Bigelow, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Grand View Health, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Bigelow works at
Dr. Bigelow's Office Locations
-
1
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2777
-
2
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand View Health
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bigelow?
Have had 3 surgeries on 1 side and 1 on another side, no surgeons was able to replaced or closed the hole in my eardrum. My hearing was dramatically dropped since my last surgery from Jefferson hospital, not too mentioned fungus as well as ear infection. After going back to Jefferson so many times and they could not helped me so I seek out to Dr Bigalow. After he saw me, he said he could help me so I had the surgery on one side which was the worst. Immediately after the surgery, I could hear again. No more ear infections or fungus. He is God Sent! I’ll have the other ear operate on after my next visit for 4 months follow up.
About Dr. Douglas Bigelow, MD
- Neurotology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1801821608
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bigelow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bigelow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bigelow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bigelow works at
Dr. Bigelow has seen patients for Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigelow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigelow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigelow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigelow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigelow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.