Dr. Bilinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Bilinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Bilinski, MD is a Dermatologist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Bilinski works at
Locations
Temple P. T. & Life Sciences9 Washington Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-6678
- 2 1300 Post Rd Ste 207, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 259-3755
Dermatology Physicians of Ct1952 Whitney Ave Ste 2, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 288-1142
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, thorough, knowledgeable, experienced.
About Dr. Douglas Bilinski, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1417009044
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilinski has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.