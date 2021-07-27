Overview

Dr. Douglas Bilinski, MD is a Dermatologist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Bilinski works at Temple P. T. & Life Sciences in Hamden, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.