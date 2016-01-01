Dr. Douglas Birns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Birns, MD
Dr. Douglas Birns, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Klein and Birns Pllc157 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 744-8700
Metro Lithotriptor Associates PC160 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5940
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1134158488
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Birns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birns has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Birns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birns.
