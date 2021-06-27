Overview of Dr. Douglas Black, MD

Dr. Douglas Black, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Wadley Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope.



Dr. Black works at Cardiology Specialists in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.