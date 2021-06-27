Dr. Douglas Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Black, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Black, MD
Dr. Douglas Black, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Wadley Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope.
Dr. Black's Office Locations
Cardiology Specialists1002 Texas Blvd Ste 401, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 794-8820
Hospital Affiliations
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
- Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Black has cared for me and my heart problems during the time I have lived here. I have found him to be dedicated to the improvement of my cardiac well being and extremely capable and professional during that care. In my opinion, Dr. Black rises to the top when Texarkana cardiologists being fairly judged on medical ability, personal and professional character and professional ethics . Should you need a cardiologist who will address your cardiac difficulties with skill ability, my recommendation would be Dr Black.
About Dr. Douglas Black, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1033108196
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Epis/Tex Heart Institute
- University Ark
- U Ark|University Ark
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. Black works at
