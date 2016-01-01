Overview

Dr. Douglas Blose, MD is a Dermatologist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Blose works at Dr. Douglas A. Blose MD, INC in Downey, CA with other offices in Huntington Park, CA and Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.