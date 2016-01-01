Dr. Douglas Blose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Blose, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Blose, MD is a Dermatologist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Douglas A. Blose MD, INC11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 101, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 923-6450
Huntington Park Office3100 E Florence Ave Ste 7, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Directions (562) 457-6770
Montebello Office433 N 4th St Ste 205A, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (562) 457-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Blose, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306816657
Education & Certifications
- University TX
- Loma Linda University MC
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blose has seen patients for Hives, Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blose speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.