Dr. Douglas Brooks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Brooks works at Doug Brooks, M.D. in Parkersburg, WV with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.