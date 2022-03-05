Overview

Dr. Douglas Brown, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at INTEGRIS Heart and Vascular Institute of NW Oklahoma in Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.