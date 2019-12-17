Overview of Dr. Douglas Burns, MD

Dr. Douglas Burns, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Burns works at EvergreenHealth Sport & Spine Care in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Monroe, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.