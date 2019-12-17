See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Douglas Burns, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.6 (20)
Map Pin Small Kirkland, WA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Burns, MD

Dr. Douglas Burns, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Burns works at EvergreenHealth Sport & Spine Care in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Monroe, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burns' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Evergreenhealth Sport & Spine Care
    12039 NE 128th St Ste 500, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-1220
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Monroe
    14841 179th Ave SE Ste 210, Monroe, WA 98272 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 794-1447
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 17, 2019
    Dr. Burns and his team are the best. I have a complicated injury and they have done a incredible job. My injury most likely needs life time treatment and they are the ones that will do it. Thank you again
    Scott Worl in Bothell, WA — Dec 17, 2019
    About Dr. Douglas Burns, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760424402
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington Interventional Spine Associates, Intervnetional Pain
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Washington, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sacred Heart MC|Sacred Heart Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burns has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

