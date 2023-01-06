Overview of Dr. Douglas Burton, MD

Dr. Douglas Burton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Burton works at University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Scoliosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.