Dr. Douglas Burtt, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Burtt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Institute950 Warren Ave Fl 2, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-1004
Miriam Cardiology Inc.208 Collyer St Ste 100, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-7191
Attleboro Dermatology PC152 Emory St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (401) 793-7191
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-4102
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I consider myself very fortunate, being rushed to the ER having a heart attack I did not know who would be taking care of me, after all was said and done I met Dr. Burtt and he explained everything to me, I also found out he had spoken to my husband who was sitting in the lounge waiting to hear what is happening. I have continued with follow up visits and find him and his staff absolutely wonderful, caring.
About Dr. Douglas Burtt, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
