Overview

Dr. Douglas Burtt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Burtt works at Cardiovascular Institute in East Providence, RI with other offices in Providence, RI and Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.