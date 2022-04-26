Dr. Douglas Calhoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calhoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Calhoun, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Calhoun, MD
Dr. Douglas Calhoun, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Calhoun's Office Locations
Orthotennessee260 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 558-4400
Weisgarber Office1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 558-4400
Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center256 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 244-4580
Tennova Physicians Regional Medical Center7565 Dannaher Dr, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 558-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calhoun?
Dr. Calhoun was friendly and concerned about my hand issues, just as he has always been in the past. Reception staff is efficient but not friendly, though the volume of patients coming in may account for that. Love Dr. Calhoun!!!
About Dr. Douglas Calhoun, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calhoun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calhoun accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calhoun has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calhoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Calhoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calhoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.