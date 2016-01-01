Dr. Douglas Campbell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Campbell, DPM
Overview of Dr. Douglas Campbell, DPM
Dr. Douglas Campbell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 853-7469
New York Cardiovascular Associates275 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 233-1838
Maimonides Medical Center Family Health Center1401 Newkirk Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 283-1600
Maimonides Medical Center2306 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 951-1043
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Campbell, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Campbell speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
