Dr. Douglas Cannon, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Cannon, MD
Dr. Douglas Cannon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Dr. Cannon works at
Dr. Cannon's Office Locations
Campbell Clinic DeSoto7545 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 759-3201Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
Wolf River Clinic7887 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 759-3111Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Cannon, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center Department of Orthopaedic Surgery - New Orleans, LA
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital/ Nw University Il
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cannon speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.