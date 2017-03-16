Dr. Douglas Carlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Carlan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Carlan, MD
Dr. Douglas Carlan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Carlan works at
Dr. Carlan's Office Locations
Eaton Orthopaedics LLC900 Carillon Pkwy Ste 311, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 Directions (727) 573-5626
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carlan repaired my severe rotator cuff tear in April 2016. Almost a year later now I am stronger and more pain-free than before the injury. The recovery and physical therapy were sometimes quite painful and went on for nearly 6 months, but it was 100% worth it. Dr Carlan, his staff and the surgery center exceeded my expectations at every opportunity. Insurance and billing were hassle free too. No regrets!
About Dr. Douglas Carlan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962502963
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.