Dr. Douglas Carrasco, MD

Internal Medicine
2.6 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Carrasco, MD

Dr. Douglas Carrasco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rancho Springs Medical Center.

Dr. Carrasco works at Prime Partners IPA Of Temecula, Inc in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carrasco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prime Partners IPA Of Temecula, Inc
    44274 George Cushman Ct, Temecula, CA 92592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 302-4603

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rancho Springs Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hyperkalemia
Osteoporosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hyperkalemia
Osteoporosis

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jan 20, 2022
    OFFICE STAFF IS AMAZING.
    GUADALUPE trujillo — Jan 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Carrasco, MD
    About Dr. Douglas Carrasco, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861406340
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Carrasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carrasco works at Prime Partners IPA Of Temecula, Inc in Temecula, CA. View the full address on Dr. Carrasco’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

