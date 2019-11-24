See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Douglas Chen, MD

Neurotology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Douglas Chen, MD

Dr. Douglas Chen, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with House Ear Clin

Dr. Chen works at Pittsburgh Ear Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA and Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acoustic Neuroma and EMG (Electromyography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pittsburgh Ear Associates PC
    420 E North Ave Ste 402, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 321-2480
  2. 2
    200 James Pl Ste 406, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 321-2480
  3. 3
    6041 Wallace Road Ext Bldg 3, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 321-2480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Allegheny General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acoustic Neuroma
EMG (Electromyography)
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Acoustic Neuroma
EMG (Electromyography)
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Treatment frequency



Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295818599
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • House Ear Clin
    Residency
    • University Pittsburgh Ee Hospital
    Internship
    • West Penn Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Acoustic Neuroma and EMG (Electromyography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

