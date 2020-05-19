Dr. Douglas Childs, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Childs, DPM
Overview of Dr. Douglas Childs, DPM
Dr. Douglas Childs, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Apopka, FL. They graduated from California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Childs' Office Locations
Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic202 N Park Ave Ste 500, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 410-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Childs?
I've had 3 appts in a series of 4. In each appt I've seen improvement and I will not be seeking surgery at this time. Originally I wanted surgery and I picked the right doctor. The injections and the pads are working. Much less $ and down time. Dr. Childs is very professional, mild manner and answered all my questions. As is his staff.
About Dr. Douglas Childs, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1831163740
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childs has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.