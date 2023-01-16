Overview of Dr. Douglas Chonko, DO

Dr. Douglas Chonko, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery.



Dr. Chonko works at OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY SPINE CENTER in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.